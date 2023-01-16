Braden Thomas Morse, 30, of Somerset, WI, died at Fairview Medical Center after suddenly collapsing at home, on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born in 1992 in Duluth to Tammy and Brian Morse.

Braden was employed at SMC, Ltd Medical Manufacturing in Somerset, as a Machine & Facility Preventative Maintenance Tech. It was a job that he was very proud of and loved to share with his high school trainees. Braden was a fast learner and quickly gained the trust and respect from his co-workers and management at SMC. At an early age, Braden showed artistic talent, interest in working with his hands and enjoyed baking with his mom. During his time off, Braden enjoyed spending time with his fiancé, hiking, camping, and exploring all that Wisconsin had to offer. Braden loved hard and cared deeply about his family, fiancé and friends. If Braden was your friend, you had an advocate for life. He also had a smile that would light up the room.

Braden was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alice and Everett Marple; paternal grandparents, Ione and Wallace Morse; aunt, Joan Moldenhauer; and uncle, Allen (Butch) Marple.

He is survived by fiancé, Rachel Cloutier; parents, Brian and Tammy Morse; sister, Cassie (Jim) Downs; niece, Ruby; unborn nephew, James; Rachel’s parents, Kat and Jim Cloutier; and many aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.

In lieu of Memorial contributions, Braden would love for you to take a nature hike in his honor.

