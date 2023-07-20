Boyd Dallos, 76, passed gently through the veil on July 16 at home due to cholangiocarcinoma, surrounded by those he loved most in this world. He leaves behind his everything - the love of his life for 53 years - Margo, his beloved daughter Emily, son-in-law Josh, and his grandchildren Matthew and Madelyn, whom he loved more than life.

Boyd was one of a kind: generous, loyal, curious, forgiving and always kind. His love was unconditional and without judgement. He loved people and made them feel comfortable, important, and listened to. A good Boyd conversation always ended with a lopsided grin and an eyes-closed, heartfelt, all-encompassing bear hug.

Boyd served in the army in the 1960s spending time in Vietnam where he made a group of friends for life. Following his service time, he put himself through grad school as a carpenter and went on to become a Readjustment Counselor in the Vet Center. It was in the early 1990s when Boyd found his true calling in teaching, eventually teaching at all of the colleges in Duluth, where he considered his students to be gems. His love for teaching was so deep that two weeks before passing he said he would still like to teach one more class.

Growing up, Boyd lived in every state east of the Mississippi except Florida. His love of travel only grew from there. Boyd considered himself to be the most fortunate when he was able to create a study abroad program in Italy for his students, and in Italy he was able to teach, travel, and create lifelong friendships.

Boyd fiercely loved life but did not fear dying or death. He prepared for the end, reading, watching, and asking questions, always keeping his deep faith in clear view. He was ready, even excited to experience what was coming next, and he had faith it would be peaceful and tranquil.

Boyd’s life teaches us the impact of a life well-lived, with love, curiosity, and without judgement. Instead of gifts or flowers, Boyd’s last request is captured in a favorite quote: “Figure out a way to be of service to this broken world.”

A celebration of Boyd’s life will be announced later this year.