June 22, 1958 - July 22, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Bonnie Gayder, 65, Floodwood, Minn., died Saturday, July 22, in St. Luke’s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral at noon, Friday, July 28, at Assemblies of God New Life Communities Church in Floodwood. The Rev. Stephen Ario will officiate. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Floodwood.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home.