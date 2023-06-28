Bonita “Bonnie” Jo McMillan

Bonita “Bonnie” Jo (Unander) McMillan, 84, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2023 at her home.

Bonnie was born on November 22, 1938 in Gwinner, North Dakota to Gustaf and Lydia Unander. She and her family moved to Duluth when she was just a young girl. She attended Denfeld High School and graduated in 1956. Bonnie married John McMillan on May 31, 1958. She worked for a number of years as a secretary for Diamond Tool and Horseshoe Company, secretary for the Lutheran Church of Christ the King, and most recently as the membership secretary at the American Legion Post 71. She was very involved in her church, both at the Lutheran Church of Christ the King and Christ Lutheran Church in Superior. She spent countless hours at the American Legion socializing and volunteering with the Auxiliary and Monday night meals. She was awarded a lifelong membership to the American Legion in recognition.

The most important thing in her life was her kids and family. Her favorite hobby was to iron. Everyone that knew her, knew they would find her at her ironing board in her shorts and nylons, ironing and talking on the phone. She loved her Royal Rummy Group, Card Club, Red Hat Club, bowling, spending time at the cabin, reading, puzzles and playing cards, and bingo with her friends at Edgewood Vista. She was a true friend and was loved by so many.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, John McMillan; parents; brother, Gene Unander; and brother-in-law, Gerald Privette.

Bonnie is survived by their four children: Kevin (Luanne) McMillan and their children, Kyle McMillan and Samantha (Alex) Youngren; Ken (Becky) McMillan and their daughters, Lydia (Cody) Aasen and Lindsey McMillan; Brian (Dawn) McMillan and their daughter, Taylor McMillan; Jennifer (Scott) Pleus and their children, Jared Pleus, Jamie Pleus and Jack Pleus; six great-grandchildren; loving sister, Una Privette; along with many lifelong friends.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the friends and staff at

Edgewood Vista Independent Living for being a great source of happiness to Bonnie.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 6th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miler Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery with John.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com