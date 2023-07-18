Bobbie A. Macor

Bobbie Macor, 64, of Wrenshall, died Thursday, July 17, 2023, at home after a lengthy illness and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born June 14, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois and was adopted by her parents Rudy and Marilyn Monson. She was a 1977 graduate of Denfeld High School and attended the St. Luke’s Hospital Nursing Program. She married her husband Mark Macor in 1979.

In her youth she was a very talented skier, winning several ski meets. She was also one of the first recipients of the Waltman-Tessier Award.

She was a very caring and compassionate person. She started and operated with her husband Macor Foster Homes for several years taking care of people with developmental disabilities.

She loved spending time with her family especially when she was at the lake. She loved to travel taking many trips.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her beloved grandparents Rudy (Sr.) and Nettie Monson. Also grandmother Elizabeth Tilseth.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mark; daughter Angela Kent (Bob), son Joe Macor (Holly), grandchildren Dylan, Brooke, Caden, Bobby, Bridgette, and Joey; sister Pattie Fralich-Peterson, brother Rudy (Mary) Monson; brother Pat Barker (Mississippi) and many other relatives including cousins, nephews, nieces, and great friends.

Many thanks to Dr. Paul Sanford and his staff, St. Luke’s Hospice Care, her family and friends, and Korri who also cared for her.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am funeral service Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at SonLife Community Church. 417 Alcohol Road, Wrenshall, MN. Burial in St. Johns Cemetery, Wrenshall. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.