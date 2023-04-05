Blanche Lundgren

Blanche Joyce Lundgren (Haupert Bumbal), 88, passed away on April 4, 2023 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hermantown, Minnesota. Born in Duluth, MN on February 3, 1935 Blanche was third born of ten children to Blanche (Dorvall) and Arnold Haupert. Growing up with 8 brothers and 1 sister afforded her a certain feisty spirit that would serve her well throughout her life. Blanche married Carl Bumbal of Duluth in 1954 and together they became loving parents to two children, a daughter and son. In addition to raising her family, she was employed at Overman Company, Maurice’s and as a supervisor at Northwestern Bell. In 1972, Blanche remarried to John “Jack” Lundgren of Duluth. They shared 45 years together, enjoying a lifestyle enriched by northern Minnesota adventures and the many characters they met along the way. Blanche’s main focus was always her home and family. She loved holidays and traditions, and will long be remembered for those years with grand Christmas buffet tables in the basement, 4th of July celebrations at the cabin, and a legacy of fishing and camping trips with friends and family. She was a master of needlepoint and crochet, and had a special love for music and singing old tunes. She will forever be remembered as a pillar of strength, love, kindness, positivity and wit. A sincere thank you to Edgewood Vista Assisted Living, CaringEdge Hospice, and to the many special friends she made there. She was so grateful for you and loved you all. Predeceased by her parents, husband John Lundgren (2018), sister Joanne Sweetman, brothers Richard, Arnold Jr, Ronald, William, Edward, and Robert Haupert. Survived by daughter Debbie (Greg) Goldman, son Joe (Cindy) Bumbal, Granddaughter Andrea (Youssef) Sawers, Grandson Dan (Crystal) Goldman and 4 great grandchildren (Lila & Owen, Griffin & Charlie). She is also survived by brothers Dennis (LaVonne) Haupert and Russ (Wendy) Haupert, sister in-law Roxanne Haupert, many nieces and nephews. Per Blanche’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held in the summer. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth.