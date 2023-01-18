Birdie Ann (Stolquist) Bennett age 80 of Duluth, Mn. passed away peacefully on Thursday Jan 5th surrounded by family Birdie was a lifelong bartender and beautician in Duluth. Born March 7th 1942 Birdie is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Emogene Stolquist, sisters Mary Lou Harrison, Pat Chmielewski, children Terri and Todd Lewis. She is survived by brothers Donny Stolquist South Range, Wi., Terry Stolquist of Mora, Mn., Geri Chatfield of Dixon, Ca. and son Scott M. Jagusek of Duluth, many grandchildren and friend Kim.

Services 11:00a.m. Saturday Jan. 21st at Revive City Church of Duluth 1830 East 1st Street