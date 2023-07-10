Beverly J. Hart was born in Faribault, MN, to Willis and Leona (Riach) Freier on February 14, 1926. Her family moved to Duluth in 1939, and she graduated from Denfeld High School in 1943. Three years later she married her high school sweetheart Frederick Hart.

As a member of Concordia Lutheran Church for over 60 years, she served countless weddings and funerals and actively participated in Concordia Quilters and the Prayer Chain. Her many Concordia friends strengthened and supported her. She was an avid reader, especially appreciating books from the Concordia Library steadily supplied to her by friend Pat Tessier. She delivered meals-on-wheels for many years and often wondered how many thousands of chocolate chip cookies she had baked in her lifetime. One of her greatest pleasures was sipping morning coffee, watching the birds and squirrels, admiring the colorful outdoor hanging plants, and solving the daily jumble, crossword and crypto-quip puzzles.

She was devoted to and loved her family very much, treasuring every minute spent with all of them. She was so proud of her three sons and their families and felt blessed to have three wonderful daughters-in-law, four precious grandchildren, and four precious great-grandchildren. She is survived by sons James (Maureen Reed), David (Lynn), John (Stephanie); grandchildren Michelle Hart (Eddie Van Allen), David Hart (Krista), Amanda Hart (Cody Krier), and Tyler Hart (Kylie Legate); greatgrandchildren Jadyn Benzick, Alexander Van Allen, Colin Hart and Elliot Hart; and many nieces and nephews including special niece Christy Jewell. She is grateful for her longtime, steadfast neighbors Jeanette Hall, Michael Galeski, Bill Amberg, and Mary Carlson; and Holly, Sonja, Becky, and the rest of the team from St. Luke’s Hospice; and Vanya Rickmeyer, her end-of-life doula. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Hart, her sister Marion May, and her brother and sister-in-law William and Betty Freier.

According to her wishes, her passing will be commemorated by a private graveside prayer service. Memorials can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or the Center for Changing Lives. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.