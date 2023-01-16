Beverly Ann Jackson

Beverly Ann Phillips Jackson, 83, of Hermantown, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2023 at Essentia Health St Mary’s Hospital. She was born August 19, 1939, Dubuque, Iowa. While attending Clover Valley High School she met the love of her life, George “Butch” Jackson. They were married June 15, 1957. Bev and Butch raised four daughters while living on Eagle Lake in Gnesen Township, a place they enjoyed very much. They cared for foster children and babies waiting for adoption. Bev continued her education and giving nature by earning her nurses license, working at local hospitals and Mount Royal Clinic. They loved to travel, going to many states, Australia and Canada. When they didn’t want to drive anymore they loved the bus trips with the ChmieBell Tours. The last nine years were spent in Hermantown at Green Acres.

Bev was an avid reader, card player, scrabble winner, jigsaw puzzler, Words with Friends and Domino player. She could knit and crochet beautifully, making all of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren sweaters and blankets. Her last years were busy crocheting scrubbies. She also sewed many dresses and other clothes for her girls when they were young. Bev was also an excellent cook and baker. Fresh bread or rolls, and a ready coffee pot greeted company at the door. She was a lifetime member of TOPS. She will be missed as the family trickster, her visits to the Whiteface and Linwood Lake, her comforting ear and as a wonderful family member.

Bev is survived by her husband of 65 years, George “Butch” Jackson; daughters, Sandy Lian, Denese (Brian) Kopnick of Duluth, Susan (Jon) Aubart of River Falls, WI, and Debra Jo Jackson (Les Conway) of Rochester, MN; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert (Marcy) Jackson of Duluth; sister, Eileen Phillips, Philippines; nieces, nephews and their families who were a very important part of her life; and many friends.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 20th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 PM.

