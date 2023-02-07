Beverly Ann Hoppe

Beverly Hoppe, 80, of Duluth, MN, died at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 5, 2023 after a brief time on hospice. Beverly was born on December 7, 1942, to Henry and Aune (Maki) Kangas in Duluth, MN. Beverly had one younger brother, Kenneth. Beverly was proud to be 100% Finnish. Beverly graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1960 and worked at Graybar Electric until September 1964. She married John Hoppe in January 1964. Together they had 2 children, Jacqueline, and Robert. Beverly loved Coca Cola, Sammy’s Pizza, The Grinch, her monthly meeting with her six high school Coffee Lady friends of over 60 years, spending time at the cabin, and, most importantly, her family. Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Aune, brother Kenneth, uncles Felix, Arne, and Wayne, aunt Betty, son Robert, and grandson Joshua. Beverly is survived by her husband of 59 years, John, daughter Jacqueline, granddaughters Ashley and Megan, grandson Chucky, daughter-in-law Carole, sisters-in-law Sherry and Janet, nephews Kenneth John and Scott, niece Vicki, aunt Alyce, cousins Arnette, Sandy, and Nita.

Beverly’s family would like to thank her primary doctor, Addie Vittorio, for her excellent care of Beverly over the years. They would also like to thank the hospice team who helped her in her final days.

Per Beverly’s request, no funeral service will be held. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.