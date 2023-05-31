Beverly A. Boggess of Superior, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 29th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born on June 17, 1945 in Grand Forks, ND to Walter L. and Frances M. (Richter) Thielman.

Bev was a longtime resident of Superior, WI where she met her husband Raymond A. Boggess. They became best friends and soulmates and were married in 1972 sharing 48 wonderful years together until Ray’s passing in 2020.

Bev was a devoted homemaker and also worked in a variety of other professions over the years. Many of her hobbies included cooking, gardening, camping, and fishing, as well as spending quality time with family and friends.

She is survived by Sisters-in-law, Jody(Leon) Thielman, Karen(Don) Thielman, Cathy Josephson and her husband Jim, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, multiple cousins and a large number of close personal friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Charlotte Willis, Geraldine Oas, Judy Wuori, Darline Peterson, and brothers Leon, Frank, and Don Thielman, and niece Christine Thielman.

Bev was a constant in the lives of her nieces and nephews. She took great pleasure in teaching them many family traditions, values, and always brought great fun to family gatherings.

Special thank you to the staff at Villa Marina, St. Luke’s hospital, and her at home healthcare providers.

Her Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.