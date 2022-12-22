Betty Josephine Ursin, 99, of Superior died, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Essentia Health-Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth, MN.

She was born on December 21, 1922, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. She moved with her parents to Duluth, Minnesota in 1932 just prior to the presidential election that gave us President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She graduated from Denfeld High School and The College of St. Scholastica and after enlisting, entered the Navy WAVES in 1944. Taking advantage of the G. I. Bill in 1946, she attended the graduate school of psychiatric social work at the U of M, Minneapolis, where she met and married Victor L. Ursin in September 1947. When he graduated, his first job was as a drafting and math teacher in Superior, WI starting in September 1948. They arrived with a five-week-old daughter, and then added four sons, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Victor died accidentally and unexpectedly in December 2004.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Elmer Nelson, stepmother Loa Nelson and infant sister, Lois Nelson.

Betty was employed as a secretary of the Douglas County youth Service Bureau and as a Family Resource Person with Family Forum Head Start until her retirement in 1990.

As a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, she held many offices. She was a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent, and small group SEARCH bible study leader. She and Victor were regular swimmers at the YMCA and enjoyed dancing in their senior years. She loved swimming, canoeing, fishing, water games and berry picking with their growing family during their summers spent at their cabin in Gordon, WI. Family togetherness at Christmas made it her favorite season of the year.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (Loren) Lund, Victor Allen (Janet) Ursin, Jack (Nancy) Ursin, Martin Ursin, Daniel (Joyce) Ursin; ten grandchildren, Mark (Tara) Lund, Jessica (Douglas) McCall, Rachel (Aaron Hawley) Ursin, Miles (Sara) Ursin, Thomas Rusk, Timothy Rusk, Anthony (Michelle) Rusk, Jared (Natalie) Ursin, Kendal Ursin, and Evan Ursin; fifteen great-grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Aidan, Emerson, Gage, Madeline, Gabriella, Lydia, Laurel, Lotus, Greyson, Gemma, Trygg, and Bo as well as sister-in-law Sylvia Jamar and many special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1708 John Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 12:00 PM Funeral Service with Pastor Michelle Rowell officiating.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements.