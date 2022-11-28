Betty Jane Reed, 89, of Automba Township, Kettle River, MN passed away on November 6, 2022 at the Essentia Hospital in Moose Lake of covid pneumonia.

Betty Jane was born at home in Automba, MN on October 10, 1933 to Rev. Matt Reed and Edna Järvenpää Reed, the twelfth of thirteen children. Betty Jane was the last surviving child of that union.

She attended Kalevala Elementary School and graduated from Barnum High School. As was the case with all the Reed children, she started her schooling at five years of age.

Betty Jane moved to Seattle WA after graduation and worked while attending the University of Washington in Seattle. While there she worked for several political campaigns such as Scoop Jackson’s successful election as a US Senator.

In 1961 she moved to New York City and got a job at NBC News, rising within a few years to become the Director of Program Analysis for the network.

Betty Jane was an early activist for women’s rights in the workplace and worked closely with well-known personalities as Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, and Bella Abzug. She was elected the Democratic Chair of the Congressional District on the East Side of Manhatten where she lived.

She was the president of the American Women in Radio and Television and became the international organization’s representative to the United Nations.

Moving to Automba in 1997, she and her younger sister La Verne provided health care for their ailing sister Irene.

Betty Jane was a strong, spirited woman with many interests. She was an unapologetic Democrat and gave freely of her time and financial donations.

She has been a world traveler and commented quite often that “it is a small world if you keep moving.”

Betty Jane is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on December 3 from 1 to 3 PM at the Kettle River Senior Citizen’s Building, Kettle River, MN. A spring inurnment will be held at the Reed lot in West Branch Cemetery in Kalevala Township.

Services have been provided by the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth.