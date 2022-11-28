SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty Jane Reed

6384d7ce05ac5c50b87a3bb3.jpg
Published November 28, 2022 11:46 AM
Share

Betty Jane Reed, 89, of  Automba Township, Kettle  River, MN passed away on November  6, 2022 at the Essentia  Hospital in Moose Lake of covid  pneumonia. 

Betty Jane was born at home  in Automba, MN on October  10, 1933 to Rev. Matt Reed  and Edna Järvenpää Reed, the  twelfth of thirteen children.  Betty Jane was the last surviving  child of that union.

She attended Kalevala Elementary School and graduated  from Barnum High School. As was the case with all the Reed  children, she started her schooling at five years of age.

Betty Jane moved to Seattle WA after graduation and worked  while attending the University of Washington in Seattle. While  there she worked for several political campaigns such as Scoop  Jackson’s successful  election as a US Senator.

In 1961 she moved to New York City and got a job at NBC  News, rising within a few years to become the Director of Program  Analysis for the network.

Betty Jane was an early activist for women’s rights in the  workplace and worked closely with well-known personalities as  Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, and Bella Abzug. She was elected  the Democratic Chair of the Congressional District on the East  Side of Manhatten where she lived.

She was the president of the American Women in Radio and  Television and became the international organization’s representative  to the United Nations.

Moving to Automba in 1997, she and her younger sister La Verne provided health care for their ailing sister Irene.

Betty Jane was a strong, spirited woman with many interests.  She was an unapologetic Democrat and gave freely of her time  and financial donations.

She has been a world traveler and commented quite often  that “it is a small world if you keep moving.”

Betty Jane is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and extended  family.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on December  3 from 1 to 3 PM at the Kettle River Senior Citizen’s Building,  Kettle River, MN. A spring inurnment will be held at the Reed  lot in West Branch Cemetery in Kalevala Township.

Services have been provided by the Cremation Society of  Minnesota, Duluth.

Modulist Image