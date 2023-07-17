Betty J. Arbour, 76, of Esko, formerly of Lester Park, died Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Essentia Health in Duluth. She was born on September 27, 1946 in Duluth to Charles and Alvina (Koenig) Boder. Betty was a 1964 graduate of Denfeld High School where she was a member of the Power Club. Betty married Tom Arbour on May 1, 1965 in Duluth. Betty retired from Northland Neurology where she was a medical secretary for many years. Betty touched many lives, anyone she came in contact with, they were friends within minutes. She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Esko. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Sandy Boder. Betty is survived by her husband, Tom; a daughter, Lynn (Jack) Houston of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Mary Jo Sigmon of New Mexico; two brothers, Doug (Barb) Boder of Osceola, WI and Mark Boder of Duluth; two grandsons, Drew (Ann) Davidson of Jacksonville FL and Derek (Xiomara Castro Ruiz) of Jacksonville, FL; many cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation 10 am until the 11 am memorial service Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. In lieu of cut flowers, perennials for Betty’s garden would be appreciated. This will be a casual/summer dress with no ties affair. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 West 3rd St.