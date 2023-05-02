Betty C. Ryberg, 88, of Duluth passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 17, 1935 to John and Elsie Viola (Norman) Piertz in Duluth.

Betty was a 1953 graduate of Duluth Central High School, and a lifelong active member of Bethany Lutheran Church. She married the love of her life, Harold Ryberg on December 26, 1953, in Duluth. She managed Fanny Farmer Candy shops and later was an LPN at Park Point Manor.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Charlotte Piertz of Brimson, MN, and son-in-law Bruce O’Brien of Duluth

She will be greatly missed by sons, David, Jeffrey (Lee Ann), and Timothy (Dottie Bisted) Ryberg; and daughters, Barbara (Tim) Kolodge, and Nancy O’Brien, all of Duluth; grandchildren, Shiela (Robert) Bushey, Nicholas (Brenna) Walters, Joshua Walters, Daniel O’Brien, Laura Jeranek, Stephanie (Tyler) Gemuenden, Joseph O’Brien, Shayne Ryberg, Shelby (Nick) Saarela, and Emily (Dylan) Beyer; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and her brother Gene (Claudia) Piertz of Duluth.

Visitation: 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service Monday, May 8, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, Hermantown. Interment at Bethany Cemetery.