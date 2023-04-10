Elizabeth “Betty” Bubalo, 83, passed away on April 5, 2023 at Essentia Hospital.

Born in Duluth, on March 9, 1940 to Mike and Angeline Bubalo, and graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1958.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Angeline (Grebenc) Bubalo, brother Daniel “Sonny” Bubalo, brother Rudy Bubalo and special friend Larry Johnson.

Betty is survived by her daughter Michelle (Shelly) Hopkins, Son-in-law Jim Hopkins, and her Grandchildren who were the light of her life Jeremy, Ethan and Paige Hopkins, as well as a niece and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aftenro Home where Betty resided as well as the many doctors and nurses who cared for her while she was in Essentia Hospital.