Betty Ann Sink, 96, of Duluth, passed away in Bloomington, MN on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born on March 9, 1927, in Grafton ND, to Wilbrod and Katherine (DeSautel) Campbell.

Betty graduated from Grafton High School and earned a BS in Nursing from St. Scholastica in Duluth. She was a nurse at Miller-Dwan for 29 years.

She greatly enjoyed gardening but, most importantly, she loved taking care of her family and her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Micky; her parents; brother, Eugene; and sister, Veronica.

Betty is survived by, children, Cathy Sink; Tom (Althea) Sink; grandchildren, Nathan (Hanna), Sarah (Chris), Rachel (Jordan), and Jordan (Dylan); 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM on Thursday, June 8, 2023, with visitation one-hour prior at St Michael’s Church, 4901 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804.

Memorials can be directed to Second Harvest Food Bank, and Lighthouse Center for Vital Living.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555.