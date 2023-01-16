Besse May Buran, 94, of Duluth Heights, passed away as the snow fell softly against the moonlight, early January 13, 2023.

Besse was born to Albert and Margaret Peterson, on May 24, 1928.

Besse married Robert “Bob” Buran, on February 18, 1950. They were able to spend 63 memorable years together.

Besse can be remembered as an amazing mother, an exceptional grandmother, and a devoted great-grandmother. Besse was also a wonderful friend to so many. Besse was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She loved camping, the family reunion, and going up the shore. More than anything, Besse loved to walk. If she wasn’t at home you’d know where to find her.

Besse was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her three brothers.

Besse is survived by her sister, Mary; two sons, Russ (Kathy) of Duluth, and Dale (Penny) of Cloquet; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jamie, Kelly, Matt, Kris, Dawn, Derek, Dara, and Billy; great-grandchildren, John Mason, Anna, Mija, Drew, Tucker, Celia, TJ, Macy, and Theodore; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson, and Evelyn; as well as many extended family and friends.

VISITATION: 11:00 a.m. with memorial service to follow at noon, on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church. Services entrusted to Cremation Society of Minnesota.