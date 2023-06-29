Bernice Louise Kilpela passed away June 28th, 2023 at a Nursing facility in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 94. She had spent the last 6 years of her life living with her daughter and son-in-law in Lufkin. She was born in Webster, Wisconsin on June 8, 1929 and spent most of her life in Duluth, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Apling and Gladys Rowanek; brothers Roy, Harold and Allen, sisters Mildred, Delores, Viola and Lois; two children, Shirley Stratioti and Edward Kilpela, and a grandson, Dean Kilpela. She is survived by a daughter Karen (Rodger) Ralson of Lufkin, Texas. Grandchildren Denise Coleman, Scott Stratioti, Nathan Ralson, Shawn Kilpela, Leigh Jordan, Nicholas Kilpela, Cameron Kilpela and Holly Ralson. Great Grandchildren Andrew Agosto, Daniel Stratioti, Jonathan Ralson, Matthew Ralson, Evee Lee, Allison Jordan, Alex Jordan, Noelle Kilpela, Mattie Kilpela and Ray Kilpela. Great, Great Grandchildren Adam Agosto and Bowen Agosto. She was a dedicated worker at General Motors in Michigan, American Linen and St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. A small graveside service at Oneota Cemetery is being planned later in Duluth.