Our dear mother, Belle Sundbom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 9.

To say she was a wonderful person hardly captures all that was Belle. Her life was devoted entirely to her family and friends. She was always giving of her time, energy and unending love.

Over the years she worked at the former Paulson’s Grocery Store, Glass Block and Advanstar Communications, making lasting memories and friendships along the way.

However, the full-time job she worked at for over 55 years was that of being a mother to her fortunate children and grandchildren. Always giving more than she could ever receive.

She never missed an opportunity to be there for those she loved. To know Belle was to love her. The only problem was trying to find a way to feel worthy of her selfless consideration for others.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alsace and Albert Provinske, brothers Joe Provinske and Blaine Provinske, brother in law Joel Labovitz and sister in law Janelle Provinske.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 55 years, Roy Sundbom and children: Troy (Robin) Sundbom, Tammy Sundbom, Chris (Jill) Sundbom. She also survived by the lights of her life, her many grandchildren: Taylor Sundbom, Trent Sundbom, Thomas Dougherty, Francesca Otterson Sundbom, Trinity Sundbom, Mason Sundbom, Fenix Otterson Sundbom, Enzo Otterson Sundbom, and. In addition, she leaves behind her sister Sharon Labovitz and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Mom lived her life by a philosophy: how you treat other people is your religion.

Her amazing friendships were the kind most people only read about in books, or see in movies. From the Belair Club, Whiskey Wednesday Girls, Sea Hags, Red Hats and Mickey Club to the Old Bats and Balls Crew, she lived her life with such generosity of spirit people always wanted to be around her. Whether it was hosting parties at her home, sharing her quick wit and smile or the many adventures with friends over the years, mom truly lived and loved.

Special thank you to our mother’s hospice nurse Karen, for her attentive and compassionate care. You helped her and our family through the most difficult time of our lives. We are eternally grateful.

Our mother’s final wishes for her family and friends: “You can shed tears because I am gone or you can smile because I lived. You can close your eyes and pray I’ll come back or open them and see all that is left for you. Your heart can be empty because you can’t see me, or you can be full of the love we shared. You can remember only that I am gone or you can cherish my memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind and feel empty or you can do what I want. Smile and be happy.” Mom

She is greatly missed and loved by all whose life she touched. If you wish to pay your respects, please join us as we honor her life. Visitation will take place Friday, December 16 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth . A Celebration of her amazing life will be held on Saturday, December 17 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at the Pike Lake Golf & Beach Club Event Center, 4895 Midway Rd., Duluth, MN, with a Social Hour from 1:00 - 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration Ceremony beginning at 2:00 pm. Sign the online register book at www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by, Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St., Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.