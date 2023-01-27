Beck Richard(Dick)
Age 89, passed away
peacefully 1/8/23.
Dick was preceded in
death by wife Pam,
parents Iver and
Lempi, sister Florie,
brother John. He is
survived by daughter
Susan Armstrong
(George), sons
Don, Mike(Julie),
Richard(Pokey) Jr(Darcy), stepchildren
Michael Grider(Maria Claudia), Jackie Horner (Robin), grandchildren Melissa(Paul), Nick(Allie),
Jake(Megan), Sebastian, Gabriella, Denise,
Denita, Donna, and eight great-grandchildren. A
celebration of life will be announced at a later
date.