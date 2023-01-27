STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Beck Richard(Dick)

63d43c9a5427ec33eeeacbc5.jpg
Published January 27, 2023 03:57 PM
Age 89, passed away

peacefully 1/8/23.

Dick was preceded in

death by wife Pam,

parents Iver and

Lempi, sister Florie,

brother John. He is

survived by daughter 

Susan Armstrong 

(George), sons

Don, Mike(Julie), 

Richard(Pokey) Jr(Darcy), stepchildren

Michael Grider(Maria Claudia), Jackie Horner (Robin), grandchildren Melissa(Paul), Nick(Allie),

Jake(Megan), Sebastian, Gabriella, Denise,

Denita, Donna, and eight great-grandchildren.  A

celebration of life will be announced at a later 

date.

