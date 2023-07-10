Bayne F. Brown

Bayne Florence Manning was born during a blizzard in what was once appropriately called Winter, Minnesota on March 20, 1923. Her parents, Blanche and Wesley Manning later welcomed two daughters, Lala B Hatch, and Evelyn Frark. Bayne attended schools in International Falls, and after graduation was employed by the US Immigration Service at the Canadian border. She enjoyed playing the viola in orchestra and groups. Bayne was elected Forest Festival Queen in 1946 and served as their kind and lovely representative in the US and Canada.

Bayne met her husband, Clifford Brown, a US Customs Inspector who was also stationed at the border, and they married in 1950. His daughter, Barbara Richards, became her stepdaughter. The newlyweds moved to a tiny cabin in Pigeon River, Minnesota where Cliff was reassigned. They welcomed a son, Kenneth Clifford in 1950, and Gary Lynn in 1951.

When the family moved to Duluth, Bayne became an active member of Lester Park Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for over forty years. She was a resident of The Pines in recent years, and attended Hope Methodist Church when she could.

Bayne was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Blanche Manning, her husband Clifford Brown, and son Kenneth Brown. She survived with her son Gary Brown, stepdaughter Barbra Richards, granddaughter Madelynn Brown, grandson Steven Richards, and granddaughter Christina Richards.

Bayne lived for 100 years, 3 months and 15 days. On her 100th birthday she was delighted to celebrate with a small gathering of family members and friends. She will be interred next to Clifford in Forest Hills Cemetery.

The family wished to thank the staff at The Pines, and Ecumen Rehab for Bayne’s loving care.

Private family graveside services were held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.