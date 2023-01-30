Barbra Burch

age 69 of Cloquet, MN died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. She was born on October 30, 1953, in Moose Lake, MN to Vernon and Hilma (Wickstrom) Miller. She was raised East of Barnum, MN and graduated from high school in 1971. Barbra furthered her education at the Vo-Tech in Duluth, receiving her degree in Clerical Studies in 1979. She went on to hold many jobs during her career, lastly being a Senior Tax Analyst for H&R Block in Duluth.

Barbra was married to James Olsen on June 30, 1973. The couple resided in Grand Forks, ND until January of 1974. They then relocated to Germany in May of 1974. Barbra was blessed with two children, Tim in 1974, and Renee in 1976. Barbra and her family returned to the US in March of 1977. They settled in Barnum, raising their children on a Bird Farm in Mahtowa, MN. Barbra and James were divorced in 1993, and Barbra moved to Cloquet where she purchased her “first home.” She met Teddy Burch in the summer of 1995, and they were united in marriage on February 17, 1996. She truly appreciated the 26 ½ years of companionship and help from Teddy.

Barbra was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cloquet. Previously, she was involved in the Mahtowa Covenant Church and various clubs. She enjoyed traveling, and loved her family deeply. She is survived by her husband, Teddy; children, Timothy (Lynne) Olsen and Renee (David) Malyuk; grandchildren, Kaylee May Olsen, Muron Alexa Olsen, Milyssa (Joshua) Aho, and Clarice (Amon) Crider; step-grandson, Timothy Fox-Aho; siblings, Sam (Louise) Miller, Richard Miller, Raymond Miller, Janice (David) Ostrom, Peggy (James) Grich, Ivan (Karen) Miller, and Clyde (Sharla) Miller; special brother-in-law, Raymond (Denise) Olson); special nephew and niece, James (Mark) Miller, Teri Miller; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Floyd Miller and Cindy Olson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship area.