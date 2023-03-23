Barbara Nelson Wilson

08/21/1934-03/18/2023

Barbara Wilson, of Duluth, passed away peacefully in her sleep while under the care of Beehive Homes Assisted Living.

Barbara was an animal lover who enjoyed the company of lifelong friends and lived for her family. She was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed, by everyone who knew her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Duane Wilson, son Dennis Wilson, daughter Tracy Stauff, and brothers Ronnie, Jimmy and Darrell. She is survived by sister Pat London, niece Patrice (Joe) Horwath, niece Nichole London, great nephew Justin (Lily) Horwath, great niece Jessica Horwath, and son-in-law John Stauff.

The family will be holding a private service, and would like to thank the wonderful staff at Beehive, Gentiva Hospice, and a special thank you to Janelle Bushey for her loving care.