Barbara Louise Alm

Age 86

Passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022. Barbara was born on August 14, 1936 to Joseph and Lucy Kostecky in Minneapolis, MN. Preceded in death by her husband, Willard; daughter, Mary; brother, David (Kostecky); sister, Phyllis (Pierce). Survived by her son, Gregory; grandchildren, Katerina, Alyssa, and Steven (Lehrman); brother, Daniel (Kostecky); sister, Gretchen (Morris); numerous nephews and nieces. Barbara graduated Willow River High School in 1954. She worked at the Willow River Correctional Camp for 13 years before marrying and starting her family. Barbara was guided in life by her deep Catholic faith and unselfish commitment to serve others. She was a stalwart volunteer for the Northern Pine Girl Scout Council, initially as a patrol leader to eventually serving on the council board. Proud of her Bohemian heritage, she was a life member and served as Secretary of the Western Fraternal Lodge Association in Willow River. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Moose Lake, MN and St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Sandstone, MN, teaching CCD classes and serving as a Eucharistic Minister among countless other activities. Special thank you to her sister, Gretchen, nephew Tom Jr., and niece Maryanne for their dedicated care and support. Visitation occurred 2-3 PM on Monday, December 19th at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, MN with funeral mass followed at 3 pm. Burial occurred at 10 am on Tuesday, December 20th at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Minneapolis. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com