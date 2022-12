July 18, 1943 - Dec. 17, 2022

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Barbara K. Bellino, 79, Superior, Wis., died Saturday, Dec. 17, in Superior.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Downs-Lesage Funeral Home in Superior. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Holy Assumption Catholic Church in Superior. The Rev. Father Andrew Ricci will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Downs-LeSage Funeral Home.