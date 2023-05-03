Barbara Jo Odden

Barbara “Beasley” Jo Odden, 74, of Duluth passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Earl and Irene Kangas.

Barb loved her family. She enjoyed being a mom and a grandma, playing cards & games (especially Tripoly!), camping and visiting her brother in Texas.

Barb is survived by her loving husband, Clay; children, Kimberly (Bryce) Pederson and Dane (Joelle) Odden; grandchildren, Reece, Hazel, Samuel, Eliza and Vera; and brother, Kurt Kangas.

Barb loved her children and grandchildren and her spirit will live on through them.

Visitation to be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 11th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com