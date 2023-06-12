Barbara Jean (Sogard) Hanson, 90, of Duluth, passed away on June 11, 2023 at Hilltop Health Care Center. She was born in Duluth on August 14, 1932.

Barbara grew up in Hermantown and graduated from Hermantown High School in 1950. She married Jim Hanson on December 6, 1952. She was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church and its Mary Circle. She enjoyed shopping, meeting friends for lunch, and watching the Vikings.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; granddaughter, Jamie; parents, Einar and Sadie; brother, Jim; sister, Delores; and son-in-law, Doug.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Lori (Tim) and Tami; grandchildren, Jerry, Shannon, Allen and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Makala, Azlynn, Braxton and Jim.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 16th at Christ Lutheran Church, 2415 Ensign St, with Funeral Service to follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Christ Lutheran Church.

