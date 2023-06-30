Barbara E. Kent

Barbara Ellen Kent (“Barb”) 89 of Duluth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with her daughter by her side. Barb was born in Mayville ND, on September 9, 1933, to John and Ella Port. She graduated from Page High School and from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo, ND where she obtained her Registered Nursing Degree. Barb married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Kent on June 26, 1955, and they enjoyed many years of love and adventures until Dennis passed away in 2002.

Barb began her nursing career at a clinic in Minot, ND. Their two sons were born soon after. They lived, loved, laughed, worked, picnicked, camped, fished and went home to Page as often as they could. Their only daughter Brenda was born just before the family began their moves with the Great Northern Railroad. They lived in Superior, WI, West Fargo and Tioga, ND, and Grand Rapids, MN where they enjoyed camping and fishing on Lake Pokegama. The family moved to Duluth, MN in 1968 and they happily made their permanent home there. They shared many special times in their motorhome and made many trips enjoying family and fun. In later years, they had their Lake Superior Fishing Boat and enjoyed salmon fishing on Lake Superior and good times at Tranquility Cove Marina. Barb was proud of her 9- pound, 7-ounce Chinook Salmon that won the marina’s first prize.

Barb had a varied nursing career including being the first nurse at the DECC where she enjoyed interacting with the UMD athletes. Barb also enjoyed caring for their poodles, biking, and walking, and she even gave tours of the Irvin ship when it first opened. Taking care of her grandchildren when they were young gave her so much joy. She was always supporting them in their various activities, and they were dear to her heart always. Barb was also a member of Hillside Methodist Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Donna, two sons, Daniel Robert Kent, and David Arthur Kent. Barb will be dearly missed by her daughter Brenda Kent, her sister Darlene Satrom and her brother, Wendall Port, her daughter in law Cindy Kent, her 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ben) Webber, Ryan (Ramona) Kent, and Jonathan Kent, and her Great Grandson, Arthur David Webber and many other family members and friends. According to Barb’s wishes, no memorial service will be held. Her family will cherish all the precious memories they have of Barb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Croix Hospice for sleeping cots for family/friends to stay with their loved ones or Page Cemetery Gayland-Baasch-Treasuser 1376 133rd Ave SE Page, ND 58064 or St. Croix Hospice 1725 Maple Grove Rd Duluth, MN 55811