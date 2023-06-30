Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara E. Kent

649dd3b5c26b2f7fce798413.jpg
Published June 30, 2023 at 9:37 AM

Barbara Ellen Kent (“Barb”) 89 of Duluth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with her  daughter by her side.   Barb was born in Mayville ND, on September 9, 1933, to John and Ella Port.  She  graduated from Page High School and from St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo, ND where she  obtained her Registered Nursing Degree. Barb married her high school sweetheart, Dennis Kent on June  26, 1955, and they enjoyed many years of love and adventures until Dennis passed away in 2002. 

Barb began her nursing career at a clinic in Minot, ND. Their two sons were born soon after.  They  lived, loved, laughed, worked, picnicked, camped, fished and went home to Page as often as they could.  Their only daughter Brenda was born just before the family began their moves with the Great Northern  Railroad. They lived in Superior, WI, West Fargo and Tioga, ND, and Grand Rapids, MN where they  enjoyed camping and fishing on Lake Pokegama. The family moved to Duluth, MN in 1968 and they  happily made their permanent home there. They shared many special times in their motorhome and made  many trips enjoying family and fun. In later years, they had their Lake Superior Fishing Boat and enjoyed  salmon fishing on Lake Superior and good times at Tranquility Cove Marina. Barb was proud of her 9- pound, 7-ounce Chinook Salmon that won the marina’s first prize.   

Barb had a varied nursing career including being the first nurse at the DECC where she enjoyed  interacting with the UMD athletes. Barb also enjoyed caring for their poodles, biking, and walking, and  she even gave tours of the Irvin ship when it first opened. Taking care of her grandchildren when they  were young gave her so much joy. She was always supporting them in their various activities, and they  were dear to her heart always. Barb was also a member of Hillside Methodist Church for many years.   

  She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, sister Donna, two sons, Daniel Robert Kent, and  David Arthur Kent. Barb will be dearly missed by her daughter Brenda Kent, her sister Darlene Satrom  and her brother, Wendall Port, her daughter in law Cindy Kent, her 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ben)  Webber, Ryan (Ramona) Kent, and Jonathan Kent, and her Great Grandson, Arthur David Webber and many  other family members and friends. According to Barb’s wishes, no  memorial service will be held. Her family will cherish all the precious memories they have of Barb.   

  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Croix Hospice for sleeping cots for  family/friends to stay with their loved ones or Page Cemetery Gayland-Baasch-Treasuser 1376 133rd Ave SE Page, ND 58064 or  St. Croix Hospice 1725 Maple Grove Rd Duluth, MN 55811

Modulist Image