Barbara Degerstedt

Barbara Lea Degerstedt passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN at the age of 84.

She was born November 26, 1938 in Fort Ripley, MN to Lester and Minnie Bratt, the youngest of 10 children.

Barb was a homemaker and great cook who enjoyed entertaining and playing cards with friends and family.

Barb was preceded in death by a son, Tab; a grandson, Eli and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Dee; son, Guy(Janet) and granddaughter, Olivia.

At her request, there will be no service.