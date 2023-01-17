Barbara “Bobby” Nyluind

Barbara (Bobby) Nylund, 91, of Two Harbors, MN passed away on January 11, 2023 at Waterview Shores in Two Harbors with family members by her side.

Bobby was born May 5, 1931 to Arthur and Myrtle (Erickson) Lingren in Two Harbors, where she was a life-long resident. She married Eugene Nylund in 1949 and was a full-time homemaker raising three children. She was the beloved matriach of her extended family. She will be greatly missed.

Bobby had a green thumb for gardening and enjoyed any activity that included family and friends: camping, snowmobiling, bean bags, Jenga, BBQs on her deck and pizzas from Do North and Cudda’s. She loved spending time at the family shack (Little Noise) and weekly social hours at her dad’s apartment. She loved to laugh and was extremely generous. Bobby liked classic old time country and Gospel music. She loved cats and dogs but her last cat Molly was special. She was an excellent cook making something out of nothing (often) and gifted at baking pies and bread. She never drove a car (legally) and loved to play Viking football boards right up to the end. She was a past member of the Moose Lodge #1463.

Bobby was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, siblings Jim “Snoz” Lingren and Myrtise “Pookie” Christensen, and special cousin Bob Long.

Bobby is survived by her children, Michael (Carole) Nylund, Bonnie Arch, and Bradley (Barbara) Nylund; grandchildren Michelle (Erik) Solberg, Kristina Johnson, Jeremy (Gregory) Nylund and Katie Nylund; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and long time personal homecare attendant and friend, Cindy Lind.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Waterview Shores for their compassion and her care during her short stay.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. To share your memories or condolences online, please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.