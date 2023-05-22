Barbara “Barb” Lee Renick

Barbara Lee Renick of Duluth died Thursday May 18, 2023, in her home. She was born in Duluth to Irene and Frederick Renick on December 25th, 1947.

Barb graduated from Duluth Central High School; she was in the Class of 1966. She worked at the Duluth Public Library for 39.5 years. She enjoyed her work at the library so much that after her retirement she continued as an active volunteer. In addition, Barbara was an involved member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, participating in Women of the ELCA, Altar Guild and chairing Eve gathering. Her most treasured role with the Church was that of a Sunday school teacher, she taught for 56 years stopping due to the pandemic.

Barbara was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. She was an avid reader and loved adding to her many collections by treasure hunting at estate sales. A Christmas baby, she embodied the spirit of every holiday. She decorated every inch of her home and made handmade cards every holiday for those she held dear. She loved her family deeply and doted on her nieces and nephews. She was truly a ‘great’ Aunt.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jill Bauer.

She is survived by her brother Jack Renick; sister Kathy Wimer; nieces and nephews, Tracy (Mike) Pearson, Chris (Amber) Bauer, Heidi Baker, Darci (Justin) Tessier, Sarah (Everett) Reynolds, Justin Renick; and great-nieces and nephews, Austin, Makayla, Morgan, Alyvia, Nick, Nadia and Teagen Tessier.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 219 N. 6th Ave E. Visitation 12pm, Service 1pm and reception to follow.

