Barbara ”Barb” Burud, devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandma peacefully passed away on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

Barb was born to John and Edith (Hokanson) Olson in Duluth, MN on September 9, 1934. She went to Central High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Jim Burud, while singing in the high school choir. Barb was proud to be a cheerleader at Central High. They both graduated in the class of 1952. They were married on September 10, 1955.

Barb worked at Northwestern Bank of Commerce, then became a housewife and raised a family. She loved volunteering at the St. Mary’s Gift Shop for 22 years, Duluth Playhouse for 30 years, and as a girl scout leader. Barb enjoyed ice skating, bowling league, ‘Lunch Bunch’ girls, church choir, and legion choir with Jim. Her patience paid off doing all those jigsaw puzzles. Barb was a long-lasting member of Salem Lutheran for 63 years and proud of being 100% Swedish and a member of Swedish Cultural Society. Barb and Jim were always entertaining at home and their cabin at Whiteface Reservoir, with endless stories and memories. She loved the sunsets at Whiteface. Barb enjoyed her grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed all the Minnesota sports, especially UMD Hockey.

Her greatest joy was her husband and her family, especially her 4 grandkids.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jim.

Barb is survived by her children, Laurie (Mark) Meagher of Proctor, David (Lori) of Atlanta, and Dan (Lani) of Proctor; grandchildren, Mike Meagher, Molly Meagher, Meggan (Mason) Kraskey, and Lyndsay (Tyler Schubert) Burud; sister, Doris DeGaetano; brother-in-law, John Burud; and many nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maricar and Amy for the care given to Barb while at Edgewood.

Visitation to be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6th at Salem Lutheran Church, 4715 Hermantown Rd, with Memorial Service to follow at Noon. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park next to Jim. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity of your choice in Barb’s memory.

