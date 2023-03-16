Barbara Archer Churchill, 90 of Duluth, died Wednesday March 15 at St. Luke’s, with her family by her side, after a short illness. Barbara was born January 22, 1933 in Duluth to Harvey and Alice Grew. She graduated from Central High School. She met Ted Archer and they were married on February 23, 1952. She helped Ted with the family business Archer Import Motors, while raising their 7 children. Ted Died in 1979. Barbara met David Churchill they were married in 1989 until his death in 2006.

Barbara was a member of the Women’s Bowling League at Ridgeview Lanes, where she was also active in the Junior Bowling Program. She loved gardening, planting flowers, puzzling with her friends, family gatherings, decorating the apartment building for her friends as well as helping and caring for her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Alice Grew; siblings Dan Grew, Leonard (Jeanne) Grew and Arlene Cobb; two granddaughters Michelle and Libby Archer, Nancy Jern Archer and stepson Tim Churchill.

Barbara is survived by her children; Bobby, Tommy, Jeannie (Bruce) Beron, Billy, Rita Fawcett, Debbie (Mike) Ecklund, Mike (Denise) Archer and John (Amy) Archer and bonus Daughter LuAnne Miltakis. 14 Grandchildren; Katy Archer, Jessica (Joey) Wahl, Dylan Archer, Pamela (Brent) Matteson, Stephanie (Raven) Archer Lee, Josh (Kim) Miens, Travis (Bobbie) Miens, Kristi Ecklund, Jennifer Christofferson, Michaela Archer, Alicia, Archer, Adam Archer and Breanna Archer, 16 great grandchildren; siblings John Grew (Cheryl), sister-in-law Nancy Grew and brother-in-law Lowell Cobb. Stepchildren, Dianne Behning (Wayne), Susan Wahlsten, Nancy (Wayne) Breemeersch, Laurel Churchill and David (Ginny) Churchill along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 19 from 3-5pm at Dougherty Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, March 20 from 10 to the 11am services at St. John’s Church, 4230 St. John’s Ave. Duluth, MN. Sign the online register book at www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.