Barbara Ann Russ, 74, of Duluth passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023, at Beehive Homes in Duluth.

Barb was born on February 2, 1949, in Fairmont, MN. She attended Macalester College and the University of Minnesota where she received a degree in Political Science. While working full-time for the MN Crime Control Planning Board and raising three children, she attended William Mitchell College of Law, graduating with her Juris Doctorate in 1979. Upon completion of law school, Barb was offered a position at the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in Duluth where she would spend her entire legal career, retiring in 2013. Barb didn’t stay retired long, though, serving as one of Duluth’s elected at-large city councilors from 2013-2020.

Barb was passionate about public service, progressive politics, social and racial justice, and is probably best known for her tireless commitment to community service. She served on numerous boards of directors including the Women’s Health Center, Woodland Hills, YWCA, Community Action Duluth, and the local DFL. Barb also provided a loving home to over twenty foster children through the years.

Barb enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, XC skiing, and taking in the news via PBS, MPR, and MSNBC. She more recently enjoyed international travel to places like Mexico, Russia, and Germany. She was also a devoted Twins and Vikings fan, much to her annual disappointment. Barb was a beloved grandma who enjoyed sharing all things Duluth/North Shore with her Atlanta-based grandsons. She also made a mean chocolate chip cookie.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and June Russ, and her son, Jason Baldwin. Barb is survived by her husband, Neil Glazman; daughters, Bliss (Foster) Peterson and Sara Jane Baldwin; stepson Derek (Lori) Baldwin; grandsons, Carter, Hunter, Jack, and Henry Peterson, Davis Baldwin, and Max Baldwin; siblings, Beverly Haeckel, Bonnie Russ, and Brian (Pam) Russ, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Barb’s family is thankful to the incredible staff at Beehive Homes for their committed, compassionate care. There will be a public luncheon and celebration of life for Barb on July 23, 2023, at 1:30pm at Temple Israel 1302 E 2nd St, Duluth MN.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St, Duluth MN 55805. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barb’s memory may be made to WE Health (formerly the Women’s Health Center) or the CHUM food shelf in Duluth.