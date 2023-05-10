Barb Nelson Quick, age 76, died suddenly on May 5th, joining the love of her life, Tom.

She leaves behind their 6 children Tammie Lanthier (Aaron) Cromwell, Pete Lanthier (the late Tricia) Proctor, Thomas Quick (Judy) Superior, Joe Quick Esko, Tony Quick (Martha) Eagan, Mary Bottila (Mike) Carlton.

Barb is survived by her brother Bill Nelson (Judy), sisters Bev Mansfield (Allen), Sandy Carroll (Dick) 14 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends, and her BTL family.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Thursday, May 18 at the Cremation Society, 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth.