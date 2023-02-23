Astrid B. Junget, 80, of Duluth, died peacefully on February 20, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.

Astrid was born April 7, 1942, to Anthony D. and Vivian H. (Tawyea) Carlstrom in Hibbing. She was employed as a Health Unit Coordinator at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth for 28 years. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She played Wordle and watched Jeopardy every day. She was an avid reader, chocolate lover and enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin on Mirror Lake in Togo, MN.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Junget of Duluth, her two children, Christopher (Penny) Junget of Duluth, and Michael (Connie) Junget of Harris, MN; her two siblings, David (Geri) Carlstrom of Chisholm, and Gregory (Candace) Carlstrom of Burnsville, MN; two grandchildren Kelsey (Jesse) Fonkert of Hartford, SD and Aimee Junget of St. Paul, MN; one great grandchild, Astrid Fonkert and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony D. and Vivian H. (Tawyea) Carlstrom; an infant brother James Anthony Carlstrom; and brother Roger Carlstrom.

The family is deeply grateful to the caring and compassionate staff at Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan), Viewcrest Health Center and Solvay Hospice House.

Honoring Astrid’s wishes, a private family service will be held.