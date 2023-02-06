Arvin Alfred Anderson

Arvin Anderson, 83 years old of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023 at Essentia Health, St Mary’s Medical Center. Arvin was born on August 23, 1939 to Arvid Wilfred Anderson and Lillian Erika Pearl Anderson at the Waseca Memorial Hospital. He attended schools at District 48 and 35 Waseca County and then attended Cromwell High School. He married Bonnie Tomporowski and lived in Cromwell where he was a dairy farmer until he retired in 2000 where they then resided in Duluth, MN. His hobbies/organizations included ABS AI Technician, hunting, fishing, trapping, and craft diamond willow. Arvin is preceded in death by his parents; Arvid and Lillian Anderson, brother; Anthony Anderson, sister; Yvonne Anderson, brother-in-law; David Johnson. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, bothers; Eugene (JoAnn) Anderson, John (Cheryl) Anderson, sister; Judy Johnson, children; Vance (Sharon) Anderson of Cromwell MN, Ellen Anderson of Cromwell, MN, June Maldonado of Colorado Springs, CO, Mark (Karen) Anderson of Cromwell, MN, Todd (Amy) Fontaine of Warrensburg, MO, and Bryce (Edie) Fontaine of Duluth, MN, also, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell, MN on Saturday February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior.