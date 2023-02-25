Arthur Jerrold Martin Sr. died on February 22, 2023, in Park Rapids, MN. He was the eldest of 6 children, born to Fredrick and Florence (Gyllenborg) Martin on June 7, 1933, in Duluth, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Paddy, son Robert, daughter-in-law Linda Martin, granddaughter Jennifer Martin, brother Fred, sisters Randine Okeneski, and Valerie Ciurleo.

He is survived by son Art Jr. (Jayne) Park Rapids, MN., daughters Susan (Michael) Summers Vergas, MN. and Terryl (James) Larva Cincinnati, OH., brother Jerry (Linda) Martin Otter Tail, MN., sister Bernadette Katich Duluth, MN., brother-in-law Thomas Ciurleo Duluth, MN. Five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. More information can be found at Twin Cities Cremation’s website.