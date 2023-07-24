Arthur Jacquart

Jacquart, Arthur James, 83 of Duluth, MN formerly of Ironwood, MI passed away on Wednesday July 19, 2023.

Art and Char were the former owners of Dave’s Auto Parts in Spirit Valley Duluth,

Art was proceeded in death by: Parents Arthur & Edna Jacquart & Carol Jacquart (sister).

Survived by: Wife Charlene (Rowe) Jacquart of 60+ years,Janet (Brian) Becker, Joanne (Russ Borst) Lundberg, Jamie (Christina Febbroriello),Alyson Lundberg, Chase Becker, Alexander Jacquart, Nathaniel Jacquart, Liam Yurchick, Olivia Yurchick, Isabella Febbroriello and many honorary “sons & daughters”, nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 1419 St Benedict St Duluth, MN 55811

Saturday August 5, 2023, 10:00AM visitation, 11:00AM Mass with lunch in the church basement following the mass.

The burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, 2500 Vermilion Rd. Duluth, MN 55803 after the meal for those choosing to attend.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home of Duluth