Arthur Arnold died peacefully on May 31, 2023, in the Hermantown home where he lived alone after the death of his dear wife Edith. He was born to Arthur and Anna Arnold on August 29,1925 in Long Beach California. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and married his beloved wife Edith in 1947 when she was a nursing student in Pennsylvania. After graduating from University of California Berkely in 1948 he attended University of California, San Francisco Medical School and graduated as an M.D. in 1952. While in Albert Lee, Minnesota their loved daughter Lucienne died in the lake at age 16. He served as a clinical administrator in the Veterans Administration in 10 states, published on combat P.T.S.D. and retired in 1995.

Dr. and Mrs. Arnold were members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth. They funded many nursing scholarships at Lake Superior College.

He is survived by his daughter Karen Arthur, Duluth and his son Matthew Arnold, Port Washington, NY. His granddaughter Kimberly Irland, Morrisonville, NY and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was buried next to his beloved wife Edith and daughter Lucienne in Albert Lea, MN.

