Arnold “Arnie” Marvin Ranta

Arnold M. Ranta, age 73, passed away peacefully Saturday evening at his home in Stillwater after a lengthy battle with two forms of cancer. He was born to second generation Finnish-Americans, Arne and Bertha “Peggy” (Skytta) of Markham, MN where they owned and operated Ranta’s Resort on the Whiteface Reservoir. Arnold graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1967, and the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1971, with majors in History and Political Science.

Following several years of working in various industrial and construction jobs, Arnold started his own business in St. Paul and eventually became the largest snowmobile and trailer dealership in the Midwest. Arnold was instilled at a young age with a strong work ethic and SISU (perseverance and resilience) by his parents. Arnold’s success helped fuel another of his passions, Dirt Late Model racing. As he was driven to get more involved, he went on to sponsor numerous race car drivers and owned several racing teams. He also was a racetrack promoter and manager. Since 2017, Arnold made over 300 trips to the Mayo Clinic for various cancer treatments. However, that did not deter him from being charitable; as he regularly contributed to the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota Foundation, Palo Congregational Church and numerous Finnish organizations.

Survivors include his son Adam Ranta of Stillwater, MN and sister Marlene Ranta of Santa Monica, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Arne in 1992 and Bertha (Peggy) in 2008. Arnold donated his body to the Mayo Clinic. Plans are being made for a Celebration of Life. Memorial donations may be sent to Palo Congregational Church, 5530 Loop 36, Aurora, MN 55705.