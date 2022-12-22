Arlene “Tina” Niskala

Tina will be remembered for being a wonderful mother, loving grandmother and friend to all. We will all miss her big smile and sense of humor.

Arlene “Tina” R. Niskala, 79, of Hermantown, MN died peacefully surrounded by family at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital on December 17, 2022.

Tina was born on August 15, 1943 to Lauretta and Earl Guitar. She married Melvin Niskala on 12/18/1965, and together they had two daughters. She worked at the Hol-ry Factory for several years until starting her St. Louis County career in 1987. She first worked at Nopeming Nursing Home and retired from the Court House in 2008.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Delores and Gloria; and her former husband, Melvin.

Tina is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bryan) Moe; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Kaiden Moe all of Barnum; and sister, Nancy Peterson of Duluth.

Visitation to be held at 1:00 PM on December 30th at the Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com