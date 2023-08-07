Arlene Rae Berg (Doyle) passed away with her family by her side on August 4th, 2023. Arlene was born on February 28th, 1938, to Harriette (Simonson) and Gene Doyle. She grew up in Duluth and graduated from Duluth Central High School. She was employed with General Adjustment, ISD 709, many years at Paine Webber, and finished at Louisianna Pacific. In her youth, she spent many days at the Curling Club roller skating and participated in the local Ice Follies. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. For many years, she was on a trophy winning bowling team. She married the love of her life, Reginald D. Berg. Residing in Duluth, they raised their 2 cherished children. They enjoyed vacationing in Grand Rapids, MN, Las Vegas, and Florida together. Arlene was a wonderful cook and baker; from pie crust to Christmas cookies, she was the best. She was an incredible mother and devoted friend. Arelene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Reggie in 1983, her parents Gene and Harriette Doyle, her mother and father in-laws William and Susan Berg, her cherished sister Joanne Gallo, and special friend Catherine “Kay” Berkelman; they shared many happy times watching their grandkids play soccer and basketball and having a few beers at the fish fry. She is survived by her loving daughter Lynn and son in-law Jim Berkelman, Duluth, who considered her his “second Mom.” She is also survived by her loving and devoted son Scott, Grand Rapids, MN, brother Gene (Ruth) Doyle, Coon Rapids, MN, and sister Diane (Dan) Howard, Georgetown, Texas. She is also survived and cherished by her grandson Zachary Berkelman, Grand Junction, CO, and granddaughter Noelle Berkelman, Duluth. They shared many happy and loving memories with “Grams.” She will be missed by her lifelong friend, JoAnne Cullen. She had made many wonderful friendships residing at Mt. Royal Pines III. Many laughs during dinner times and weekly Bingo games where she was known as “Lucky Arlene.” The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by Dr. Joleen Finken and the staff at St. Luke’s ICU and hospice. She will be missed dearly by many and will remain in our hearts forever. Visitation to be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 14th at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Funeral at 3:00 PM, followed by reception. Please share online condolences at Affordableduluth.com.