Ardis E. Leland, 91, of Duluth, passed away on Tuesday April 18, 2023, at Hilltop Healthcare. She was born on August 19, 1931, to Reuben and Edith Nelson. Ardis married Thorwald Leland in Salem Lutheran Church in Duluth on December 5, 1952. She graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1952 and worked as an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital retiring in 1996. Ardis was a member of Salem Covenant Church and a former member of the Martha Circle at church. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, hand work, reading, gardening, and travel.

Ardis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a bother Allan Nelson.

Ardis is survived by her children Karen Leland, Dan (Kathy) Leland, Paul (Wendy) Leland, and Jim Leland, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Anna Nelson, sister-in-law Mardell (Robert) Lindstrom, cousin John (Donna) Amatuzio, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday April 25, 2023, from Noon until the 1PM Funeral Service in Salem Covenant Church, 339 N 59th Ave W, Duluth, MN 55807. Burial will be in Oneota Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 W. 3rd St. Duluth, MN 55806. 218-624-1059.