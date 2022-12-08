Antoinette Sand

“Toni” (nee Amatuzio)

Age 100 of White Bear Township.

Born in Duluth on December 18, 1921, the daughter of Italian immigrants. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family, at home on November 28, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents Albert & Margaret and siblings Donald, Marie “Dolly”, Albert “Babe” & Richard. Also preceded in death by Captain Daniel Erickson, whom Margaret married 16 years after the death Albert in 1940. Survived by son Richard (Mary); four grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Amatuzio. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, December 14th at 10:00 am at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Tuesday, December 13th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake and one hour before the Mass at church on Wednesday. Interment to follow at family burial grounds in ONEOTA CEMETERY, 6403 Highland Street, Duluth at 3:30 pm. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944