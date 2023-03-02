April 8, 1970 - Feb. 28, 2023

SANDSTONE, Minn. - Anthony “Tony” Mascarenas Jr., 52, Sandstone, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Sandstone Health Care Center from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a memorial service at noon, Saturday, March 11, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Moose Lake, Minn. Father Francis Kabiru will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, Minn.

Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services in Sandstone.