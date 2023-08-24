Anthony John Bergl

Anthony “Tony” John Bergl, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 20, 2023 after a brave well-fought battle with cancer. He spent his last days, up to his last moment with us, surrounded by family. At his request he was listening to Beethoven’s 5th, his very favorite symphony, when he passed. Tony was born November 11, 1936 in Regina, Saskatchewan to Marie (Maierhoffer) and Anthony. He graduated from Central High School in 1957, and married Deanna (Guzek) on April 24th, 1965.

His military career spanned 36 years across multiple branches. He was promoted to Station Master at the Post Office during his 32 years there. He continued to help others by making regular blood donations, and was an avid skier, fisherman, and wonderful family man.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents Marie and Anthony, stepfather Carl Bergl, and his son James Bergl. He is survived by his wife Deanna, daughter Patricia (Robert) Gaertner, son Thomas Bergl, and his grandchildren Molly and Max Gaertner, and Zoey Bergl.

Services will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth and streamed on their Facebook page at 11 AM with a Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday August 28, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Tony are preferred to American Cancer Society and Memorial Blood Centers.