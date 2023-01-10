Anthnet “Tim” Fish, 88 passed away Sunday January 8, 2023, at Catholic ElderCare in Minneapolis with her daughter Penny at her side.

She was born in Cumberland Wisconsin to Giovanni “John” Zappa and Floriana Ranallo Zappa.

Timmy grew up on a dairy farm the youngest of 11 children. Tim moved to Minneapolis after high school working as a waitress and teaching dance lessons for Arthur Murray studio. She met and married William (Bill) Fish in 1954. Bill and Tim raised 8 children and fostered many more, running a teen crisis shelter from their home in Proctor.

Tim was a full-time homemaker and owned and operated an Antique business in Duluth for many years. She loved gardening, cooking, and feeding all who showed up at her kitchen table. She traveled extensively later in life. Notably a trip to Italy where she not only visited her mother’s birthplace and relatives in Ateleta, but also attended her eldest grandson’s ordination in Rome.

Upon her retirement she moved back to Minneapolis residing at Autumn Woods senior apartments where she made many new friends and memories.

Tim was a longtime active member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Proctor, St. Lawrence in Duluth and St. Clements in Northeast Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill in 2000, and 10 siblings.

She is survived by her children Paul (Kandise Garrison), Patricia, Philip, Pamela (Dan Carlson), Peter, Penelope O’Neill (Bob Carlton), Christopher and Terri Lucas.

Grandchildren Fr. Justin, Jon, Jamieson and Jacob Fish; William Fish; Caleb, Tessa and Jace Carlson; Francesca and Serena O’Neill; Reese Fish and 3 great grandchildren.

Our thanks to a wonderful team of caregivers at Catholic Eldercare and North Memorial hospital.

Anthnet was an amazing mother and grandmother with countless friends, she was an inspiration and will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Friday Jan. 13, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Rd. Duluth, MN 55811. Burial will be in the Hermantown Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.