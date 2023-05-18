Annette Ruth Ulrich (née Buckland), 97 of Duluth, died Saturday, May 13th, in daughter Kathryn’s home, with family by her side. Annette was born September 17, 1925, at home in Carey, Ohio to Graham and Mildred (née Houghtel) Buckland. After graduating from Maumee Valley Hospital in 1946, Annette worked as a psychiatric nurse at the Institute of Living in Hartford, Connecticut, as a surgical nurse in Findlay, Ohio, and as a staff nurse at Ohio State University. She paused her career in 1953 to focus on caring for her expanding family. In 1956, the family relocated to Crosby, MN. After a brief stint in Oklahoma City, the family relocated to Duluth, MN in 1965. She gained lifelong friendships along the way. She returned to nursing in 1986 at the Benedictine Health Center until her retirement in 1995. She spent her lifetime volunteering through church and within the greater community.

Annette spent many hours adventuring with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, including skiing, canoeing in the Boundary Waters, hiking in the desert and mountains, and travelling around the world. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, its Dorcas Circle, and the Needle Art Guild. Wanting to maintain a continuous connection with her entire family, Annette would always ask, “when are you coming back?” She was well-known for her generous hospitality, including a strong cup of coffee and her joyous, adventurous, and loving spirit.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Graham and Mildred; her sister Helen Rife; granddaughter, Gennifer Leigh Takesian and grandson, Stephen Scott Takesian. She was also preceded in death by Emery “Bud” Eugene Ulrich, the father of her children.

Annette is survived by her brother Charles Buckland; children, Kristine (Jim) Gray, Karl (Judy) Ulrich, Kamla (Stephen) Takesian, Kurtis (Cindi) Ulrich, Kathryn Ulrich, and Kerri (Steve) Pettes; grandchildren, Benjamin Gray, Rebecca (Chris) Hebda, Jessica (Kyle) Ulrich-Schad, Natalie (Armand) Paulbeck, Sean (Kailey) Takesian, Cora Haselow, Angela (Nick) Ulrich Swenson, Elyse (Matt) Huseby, Megan (Aaron) Briski, Sarah Takessian, Kathryn June Ulrich, Donny and Sophia Pettes; great grandchildren, Dante Axon, Genevieve and Jocelyn Waltner, Nialla Hebda, Finley Schad, Karlie Paulbeck, Maisie Schad, Esme and Geordie Huseby, Graham Briski, and Emilia Takesian; and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

There was a private viewing for family. Services will be on Monday, May 29th with a visitation at 11:00AM and a celebration of life at noon, with lunch to follow, at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN. Annette will be inurned beside her parents in Carey, OH.

Memorials may be sent to Caring Ministry at First Lutheran Church Duluth or CHUM (Central Hillside United Ministry).